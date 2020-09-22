Sushant case: NCB sends notice to 4 people, including Jaya Saha, Riya’s custody is over, knows every update Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB sues KWAN CEO Dhruv, Jaya Saha Rhea custody ends

NCB’s manager Deepika Padukone also called for questioning

The NCB has also called actress Deepika Padukone’s manager, Karishma Prakash, for questioning. A senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official involved in the investigation said: “We have called up Karishma Prakash, who works as manager of the Kwon company. That’s why we also named the CEO Dhruv.” That he has found evidence in some WhatsApp chats that he (Deepika) is allegedly involved in a drug case.

How is Jaya Saha involved in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput?

Jaya Saha has had some WhatsApp chats with Riya Chakraborty. In which she discusses illegal drugs. In one of those chats, Jaya Saha Riya talks about ways to take CBD OIL. Jaya Saha says, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let it drink. Give it 30-40 minutes to kick.”

Here, NCB assumes that the CBD OIL talking about getting a drink was Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: NCB may message Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in a drug case this week, sources

Riya Chakraborty’s 14-day trial ends today

Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 9. The 14-day trial in Riya ends today (September 22). Riya was held in Byculla Prison for 14 days. Riya has been booked by NCB under NDPS Act. If found guilty, she will be sentenced to 10 years. Riya has confessed to taking her own drugs. According to the report, he also named 25 Bollywood celebs involved in the use of drugs. This is why NCB can inform many celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

NCB arrested 16 people in drug case

Besides Riya, Riya’s brother Shovik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant have also been arrested. The NCB has arrested more than 16 people in the Bollywood Drugs Nexus so far.

It is expected that in the coming days the names of some of Bollywood’s biggest celebs could also be associated with this case. After Deepika Padukone’s name in drugs, it is speculated that NCB is preparing for a major move.