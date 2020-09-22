The death toll from corona contamination in the US has exceeded two lakhs. America Passes 2 Lakh Coronavirus Deaths

International

| Published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 1:08 AM [IST]

New Delhi. The number of deaths from corona in the US has exceeded 200,000. As of Tuesday, there have been two lakh, five thousand corona deaths in America and the total number of corona cases is 7 lakh 66 thousand. They are the tallest in the world. At the same time, there have been a total of 31 million cases of corona infection up to Tuesday and 970,306 deaths have been reported so far.

After America, Corona cases in India have exceeded 55 lakh and more than 89 thousand deaths have occurred so far. After this, Brazil has been hit hardest, where Corona cases have crossed the 4.5 million mark and more than a lakh 37 thousand have been lost. More than half of the world’s corona patients are in these three countries. After this, more than 11 lakh corona patients were found in Russia. Then there is Peru at number five, where there are more than seven lakh corona cases. Colombia and Mexico also have more than seven million corona cases. This is followed by more than six lakh cases in South Africa, Spain, Argentina.

Chile, France and Iran have more than four million corona cases. More than three lakh corona cases have been found in Saudi Arabia, England, Bangladesh, Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan. This is followed by Italy, the Philippines, Indonesia and Germany with more than two million Corona cases. It is followed by Canada, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Ecuador, Ukraine, Israel, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, Romania, Panama, Morocco, Kuwait and Bolivia, with more than a million Corona cases. Speaking of deaths from Corona, after America, Brazil and India, the death toll from Corona in Mexico has risen to 73,693.

