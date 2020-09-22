The fiery attack of the West Bengal governor on Mamta Banerjee, said: – Chief Minister sheds crocodile tears on the question of farmers. The governor of West Bengal says Mamata Banerjee shed crocodile tears for farmers.

New Delhi. West Bengali Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee has threatened to open a front against the central government against agricultural law. She said she will protest these bills along the way. But West Bengali Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has vigorously attacked Mamata Banerjee for this. The governor has accused Mamata Banerjee of shedding crocodile tears on the issue of farmers. He said the central government’s relief in the Corona crisis did not reach the people.

A letter in the name of Mamta Banerjee was tweeted by the governor this morning, in which the governor accuses the TMC government of the Mamata government showing negligence towards Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The governor said I appeal to Mamata Banerjee that shedding crocodile tears will not work for the farmers. The way in which the Chief Minister lives in a state of confrontation has greatly increased the difficulty of the farmers. The governor has claimed that Mamta Banerjee had rejected the benefit of Rs 8400 crore from Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, which should have been provided to 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal.

The governor said 12,000 rupees would have entered each farmer’s bill so far. Farmers in other states have benefited greatly from this arrangement. But because Mamata Banerjee did nothing, the farmers could not get this advantage. Let us tell you that the governor carried out this devastating attack on Mamta Banerjee at a time when the central government of the BJP is trying to get the bills related to farmers and other reforms to parliament as soon as possible. On Sunday, all three bills related to farmers were passed, but the TMC MP had declared it Black Sunday.

