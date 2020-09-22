The opposition came in support of expelled MPs, the minister said – these people have gotten to the point of defeating the deputy chairman. Minister pralhad Joshi says Deputy Chairman ki pitai karne ki hadd tak ye log gaye

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10:15 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Opposition parties have caused an uproar in parliament after the Modi government passed the farmers’ law. On Tuesday, all opposition parties, including Congress, boycotted the Lok Sabha session in support of MPs suspended by Rajya Sabha. Modi’s minister, Prahlad Joshi, who has faced huge protests from many opposition parties, said these people went as far as beating the vice president, but I don’t want to discuss it here.

Suspension of 8 MPs: Protests from suspended MPs and Deputy Chairman Harivansh are moving fast. Infinity hindi

In fact, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said on Tuesday that there is a twin brother in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the people there will suffer, we will also suffer. If Tomar saheb promises to withdraw the farm bill, we will have no problem running the house. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that what happens in the second house (Rajya Sabha) was never discussed in the second house (Lok Sabha). It is very unfortunate that it is now being discussed.

In addition, he said these people went as far as hitting the vice president, but I don’t want to talk about it here. Regarding the government’s decision to increase the MSP, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “We have already proclaimed Rabi MSP before we sow tomorrow. Congress has more to eat and teeth to show.” The Congress held office for ten years. Swaminathan did not accept the committee report. Modi’s government has implemented it. Since then, the MSP has grown steadily. We have given seven lakh crore rupees in six years.

On this, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary attacked the Minister of Agriculture, saying that he has misled people by resorting to white lies. We stand behind the Rajya Sabha MPs. I am boycotting the house along with all opposition parties. He said in the Agriculture Secretary’s statement on MSP that “ increase in MSP on rabi crops is cardamom seed in the stomachs of elephants. Why haven’t you enacted MSP into law? ‘

Demolition case of Kangana Ranaut property: BMC officer and Sanjay Raut also became the party’s case

Not everyone who demonstrates on the road, everyone knows this: approval of the cabinet of the Union Agriculture Minister to increase the MSP of Rabi crops knows how much crop prices are rising, the Agriculture Minister must tell how farmers MSP without data: Chidambaram Agricultural Law: Government can increase MSP of grains to pacify farmers, allies and opponents: Agricultural law introduced in Rajya Sabha: Congress bid – this is like signing farmers’ death warrants, agricultural law Introduced in Rajya Sabha Changing Agriculture Law 2020: Beneficial to Farmers, Opposition Tricks Country by Lying: Narendra Singh Tomar Madhya Pradesh: Social Distance Gutted on Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s Birthday, Two Thousand Families Arrived in Cabinet Meeting to Take Ration PM Modi said on decisions, this will make India’s self-reliant campaign a big decision give for farmers at cabinet meetings, 14 crops raised MSP, these three experienced leaders are included in the race of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, know whose head CM will crown in BJP Scindia Warm reception, had dinner at Shivraj Singh’s house, photo of it dinner unfolded

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed