This is the preparation of giving fresh vegetable superfoods to the Indian army even at minus 25 degrees in Ladakh. Preparations for growing vegetable superfood in minus 25 degrees temporary workers for army in Ladakh

This is the preparation to give fresh vegetable superfood to the military

DRDO scientists have extensively researched technologies such as passive greenhouse technology, zero energy-based technical storage and microgreens to provide fresh vegetables and superfoods to young people in Ladakh below -25 degrees Celsius. To this end, the Defense Institute of High Altitude Research of DRDO has worked hard and achieved good results. Arrangements are made to grow all vegetables in the Leh area. To grow vegetables in this area, their favorable environment is first prepared. Not only this, the oxygen content in this area is very low, superfood is also grown for this, which gives a lot of energy after a small amount.

The army even gets fresh vegetables at minus 25 degrees

Dr. Om Prakash Chaurasia, director of the Defense Institute of High Altitude Research, has said that the focus now is on having fresh vegetables available in winter such as summer. According to him ‘there are two approaches, one is the standard greenhouse technique. This place (in Leh) has a high solar intercity at very cold, so we are working on a passive greenhouse. We can grow cabbage, cabbage and even tomatoes in the month of January, when the temperature drops to minus 25 degrees. We also have an underground greenhouse. Another approach is to develop summer vegetable storage. For this there is zero energy-based storage technology. Potatoes, cabbage, cabbage, radishes, carrots can be stored for 4-5 months.

A small amount of superfood

Chaurasia said DISAR also grows superfoods such as quinoa, chia seeds, sea buckthorn and goji berries, which are only grown in Leh. He says: ‘The oxygen level is low and there is stress in this area. That’s why we need food with adequate nutrition. We’re growing a superfood, that’s one of those foods that you take just a little bit and it’s very effective. We grow foods such as quinoa, chia seeds, sea buckthorn and goji berries. ‘

Preparation to grow ‘Sanjeevani Booti’

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named another special plant called ‘Solo’, also known as Sanjeevini Booti and found in Ladakh. Dr. Chaurasia said of the Ladakh Sanjeevani herb: “The Himalayas are a wealth of herbs. Sanjeevani is an herb found in the Himalayas. Its scientific name is Rodiola. It removes fatigue, solves the problems on the mountain and increases memory. There is a rose scent in the root of Sanjivani. DRDO is preparing for large-scale cultivation with the Union Territory Administration. ‘

Also work on a growing micro-green plant

DISAR has also worked on the microgreen plant, with the help of which the jawans can grow the plant in 10 to 15 days even in extremely bad weather. One of his scientists, Dr. Dorjee, said: “The military is deployed in a very difficult situation in a remote area and there is no land available for growing vegetables. Technology allows us to make these microgreens available to military personnel when they have lunch or dinner in that area. breakfast … They can also be used as a spice He said that about 20 vegetables can be grown this way, which are also rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.