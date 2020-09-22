This place is carved by people who do not wear masks Corona grave for the dead. Indonesians Punishment Who Didn’t Wear Mask, Graves for Deadbody From Those Who Died From Corona “

International

oi-bhavna pandey

| Published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 11:56 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The outbreak of the Corona epidemic does not take its name. From the beginning of this epidemic, people are told that only two measures are important to protect against corona, the first is social distancing and the second is wearing a mask. Despite this, people are still careless. For this reason, many countries have adopted strict rules to strictly follow the rules laid down to prevent corona. One such country is Indonesia, where severe penalties are prescribed for those who do not wear masks. The government’s intention is to have the face mask offender rule in order to realize the potential danger.

As punishment for villagers who do not wear masks and refuse to wear them in Indonesia, they are being exhumed graves to bury those who died of Kovid 19. According to CAN News, people from the Indonesian government are teaching people to wear masks by working so hard. Mask wearers are forced to dig graves for the dead of Kovid-19 to convince others to help prevent the epidemic.

Before that, the coffin in Indonesia is usually for the dead. But in Jakarta it was used for living people. Actually, people were put in coffins here because they didn’t wear face masks. Then several people were caught without masks in Pasar Rebo in East Jakarta and asked to stay in the coffin for a minute. The idea of ​​the penalty rule for lying in the coffin was first revealed to the world. Detecting people against face masks In Indonesia, the penalty rule for life in a coffin was enforced for the next few days. The government has said it has taken these steps to raise awareness about security measures. In Indonesia offenders are given the option of lying in coffins as punishment, economic punishment or social service. Those who have not paid the amount of the penalty must either be in the coffin or face community service. He was given an hour of work in community service.

