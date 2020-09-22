United Nations General Assembly says Trump – China and WHO spread corona and demand action | US President Donald trumps 75th UNGA China Coronavirus debate

International

oi-Rizwan M

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 8:23 PM [IST]

New Delhi. At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Donald Trump said that China and the World Health Organization have repeatedly lied about Corona and misled the world. In his speech on Tuesday, Trump said we must hold the nation responsible for spreading the virus around the world, this country is China. Trump said China halted domestic travel in the early days of the virus, while flights to the world from China continued and the infection spread around the world.

Know what the historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE is for which Nobel’s nomination for Trump

“The Chinese government and the WHO controlled by it lied that there was no evidence that corona spread from one person to another,” Trump said. After this, he again misled everyone, saying that people would not spread disease without symptoms. The United Nations must hold China accountable for these actions. He’s got the world in trouble. Trump has vigorously attacked both China and the WHO in his speech.

The 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly began on September 15. The general discussion of the 75th session of the General Assembly started from September 22nd, which will run until September 29th. The United Nations has decided to keep the General Assembly completely online in the aftermath of the Coronavirus epidemic. For the first time, leaders from different countries did not go to New York to attend the session. They all sent their recorded video statements. In it, the leaders of 193 member states of the Union address the world. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the session on Sept. 26 through a pre-recorded statement.

Also Read- In the 14-hour meeting, China’s China bluntly, the Chinese army returned to April’s position in Ladakh

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached the third stage of the trial

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed