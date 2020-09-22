Vice Chairman Harivansh will fast for a day hurt by the uproar in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi did this Tweet | Rajya Sabha’s 1-Day Fast, PM Modi PM Modi praises Harivansh

India

oi-Ankur Sharma

| Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10:43 AM [IST]

New Delhi. Opposition to the bill regarding farmers continues continuously, meanwhile the case of 8 MPs suspended by Rajya Sabha has caught fire, MPs suspended yesterday sitting on dharna in Parliament building, their action went on throughout night through, all MPs Gandhi While sitting next to the suspended MPs, Harivansh, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, reached the parliament complex and also gave them tea. But the MPs sitting on the dharna refused to drink tea from Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

After which Vice Chairman Harivansh Singh has decided to be in jail one day hurt by the turmoil in Rajya Sabha, in this context President Ram Nath Kovind and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu have also written a letter, in the meantime Prime Minister Modi The Vice Chairman has praised Harivansh. PM Modi tweeted: ‘Harivansh ji drank tea for those who attacked and humiliated him. It shows its greatness. ‘

It is known that when Deputy Chairman Harivansh drank tea with the MPs this morning, the MPs refused to drink tea. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who sits on the dharna, said: – If thousands of the country’s farmers on the streets are hungry and thirsty against this black law, how can we have a personal relationship with anyone here?

The vice-chairman was not only abused, but also ‘abused’

So while advising the opposition MPs who caused a stir today, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said: – For the MPs sitting on the dharna, the Deputy Speaker himself took his morning tea. It shows their humanity, it shows their democratic values. The vice-chairman was not only abused, but also ‘abused’. Despite all this, he said he would let go of what had happened and came in the morning with tea for the MPs. He didn’t say his whole thing in front of the people, how much he suffered, it’s his greatness. That is why I call on you all to preserve the dignity of Parliament.

