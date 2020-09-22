Video Girl makes out of moving vehicle window, makes balance and then … British woman makes up after falling out of car while making snapchat video, police said

The incident is at 1:30 pm

The girl’s balance deteriorated during the making of the video. It is said that the girl fell on the road after her balance deteriorated, although she had no serious injuries. In this case, Surrey police wrote on Twitter, “A passenger sitting in the front of the M25 motorway took a Snapchat video of a moving vehicle. After which she fell out of the car.” According to a Guardian report, the girl fell over on Saturday night 1.30 pm out of the car Police have said the girl was not seriously injured.

Shared car photo with open window

Police also shared a photo of a fully opened window on Twitter. Also written #NoWords. Police have said the girl was lucky not to sustain serious injuries and to survive her life. In addition, the police have also said that no one has been arrested in this case. Because no one had to be arrested.

What do people say?

There is a strong response to this tweet from the police and this tweet is also widely shared. One user commented, ‘This girl’s name should be told and she should be ashamed. In addition, money must also be obtained from the costs of the emergency services. Another user said: ‘Can’t believe no one has been arrested. Of course something should have happened. The penalty for wasting time by the police and emergency services had to be taken in any case.

What did the police say about people’s comments?

At the same time, when people made such comments, the police responded, saying, ‘We can’t arrest people just for fun. There was no need for arrest in this case. We know who she is, where she lives and a lot of evidence must be found. But there is no possibility of damage to people or property. Just because no one has been arrested doesn’t mean action can’t be taken. But we suspect that many people may not think this is a good idea. And the people involved must have learned one or two things that night too. ‘