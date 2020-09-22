When Deepika’s name was added to the Drugs Connection Kangana tightened up saying – Amir Star Kids asks, what’s the goods? | Actress Kangana Ranaut founded Deepika Padukone after her name pops up in Bollywood Drugs Link

Kangana stiffened

After Deepika Padukone’s name showed up in the drug case, Kangana has now indirectly targeted Deepika Padukone. Kangna tweeted targeting Star Kids again. Kangana tweeted – “Repeat after me, depression is the result of drug use. So-called high society rich star kids, who claim to be stylish, who claim to have had a good education, ask their manager,” What are the goods? “

Deepika has tweeted

Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone tweeted in June, in which she wrote a post about depression. Deepika can do ‘repeat after me: depression treatment’. Treatment of depression is possible. Depression can be prevented. #Repeatafterme was trending after this tweet. Kangana attacked Deepika for this tweet when her name showed up on Drugs Connection.

Whatsapp chat with drug paddler

Let us tell you that after investigating the drug corner in the Sushant case, NCB questioned Talent Manager Jaya Saha for 4 hours. Meanwhile, a WhatsApp chat came out of his mobile data, in which Jaya Saha’s manager Karishma and Deepika Padukone were chatting about drugs. Bollywood’s drug connection case has reportedly revealed several big names, including the names of Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and now Deepika Padukone has also been named.