After 11 days, Poonam Pandey’s marriage was about to fall apart, husband charged with assault and assault, police arrested 11 days after marriage, Poonam Pandey’s husband was arrested for alleged sexual assault and threats to her

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey is often in the news for her audacity. Poonam Pandey, who is active on social media, recently got married. She surprised everyone by posting her wedding photo on social media. Poonam Pandey secretly married her boyfriend Sam Bombay, but the marriage doesn’t seem to last. Just 11 days after the wedding, Poonam Pandey charged her husband Sam Bombay with assault, assault and threat. After which her husband is arrested by the police.

After the wedding, the two went on a honeymoon to Goa, but Poonam filed a complaint against her husband with serious allegations. Poonam has accused husband Sam of assault, sexual exploitation and harassment. According to media reports, this is Monday. Poonam has filed a complaint against her husband at Kanakona Police Station in South Goa. Kanakona Police Station executive Tukaram Chavan said on the matter that Poonam Pandey had filed a complaint against her husband.

The police had Sam Bombay tested, after which Sam will appear in court. Let us tell you that earlier B Sam and Poonam Pandey were arguing. During the lockdown, the police picked up Poonak and Sam by the lockdown guide for a case and reprimanded them.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed