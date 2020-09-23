After Reliance Jio, KKR will now buy a 1.28% stake in Reliance Retail for 5550 crores. KKR-Reliance Retail deal: US buyout company invests Rs 5,550 crore for 1.28% in RIL unit

KKR will invest 5550 crores

After Reliance Jio, there is now a strong partnership in Reliance Retail. The American investment company KKR is going to invest Rs 5550 crore in Reliance Retail. In exchange for this investment, the company will acquire a 1.28 percent stake in Reliance Retail.

Invested 11367 crores in Jio

Let us tell you that KKR has also made a major investment in Reliance Jio for this. The company has invested Rs 11367 crore in Reliance Jio, Reliance Industry’s digital platform. Let us tell you that before KKR, Silver Lake made a major investment in Reliance Retail. In fact, after selling the stake of Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani, now the Chairman of Reliance Industries, is in the process of strengthening his retail business, Reliance Retail, and for this he is busy attracting major investors. The company wants to sell a 10 percent stake in Reliance Retail.

Second investor found as KKR

After this investment, Reliance Retail has acquired a second investor in the form of KKR. After this partnership, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd’s equity value will be Rs 4.21 lakh crore. The company expressed its satisfaction with the partnership with KKR and said that in this way we will continue our campaign to develop the Indian retail ecosystem. Let us tell you that Silver Lake previously announced a 7500 crore investment in Reliance Retail.