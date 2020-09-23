Aftershine rains in Mumbai, set 26 year record | heavy rains in Mumbai broke the 26-year record

New Delhi: Once again Mumbai has brought another tragedy, where two days of heavy rains have been underway. From Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, 286.4 mm of rain fell. These 24-hour torrential rains have broken the record of the past 26 years. At the same time, water has accumulated in most parts of Mumbai, adding to people’s problems.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed