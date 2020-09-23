Ask for Ramdas Athawale, MP suspended for 1 year for committing riot in Parliament. Union minister Ramdas Athawale said in his letter to the prime minister that MPs should be suspended for a year, not just from sitting for their unlawful conduct.

New Delhi. Eight MPs who caused a furore in parliament during the monsoon session have been suspended for the entire session. Eight MPs were suspended for the entire session after the dissolution of the parliament, but now the demand for suspension of these MPs is increasing for at least 1 year. Ramdas Athawale, the Union’s Foreign Minister, has requested this and has written a letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramdas Athawale has demanded a bill in his letter to prevent unrest in parliament. He has demanded that the bill be introduced at the earliest for those who violate the dignity of Parliament and cause uproar. He wrote that there should be a system to suspend MPs for the entire parliamentary term of at least one year because they are arguing for the first time in parliament and for the second time. Likewise, the provisions will stop the uproar in Parliament.

He has written a letter demanding that the bill be filed at the earliest. He said the actions of opposition MPs during the introduction of the Agriculture Act on September 20 are blasphemous and violent in the name of democracy. MEPs tried to intimidate the chairman by breaking parliamentary tradition. Not only has this act lifted the dignity of Parliament, but the whole nation is ashamed of it. These MPs should be banned from Parliament for a year because of their mistake.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed