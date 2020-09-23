Big news for SBI account holders: Wire transfer rules will change from October 1, 2020, with 5% tax to be paid on sending money. Important news for SBI customers: As of October 1, TCS will be sent out of the country over Rs 7 lakh

Rules change from October 1

The rules for transferring money will change from October 1. The government has enacted a new rule to collect tax for sending money in excess of 7 lakh rupees abroad. The national government has amended the Finance Act 2020. After the Reserve Bank of India, sending foreign money under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) will now have to pay tax. People will now have to pay an additional 5% withholding tax (TCS).

Discounts for these people

In some cases, however, the government has granted exemption. For example, if you send up to Rs 7,00,000 for the education of children, you will not have to pay TCS tax, but if the amount is more than 7 lakh, you will have to pay 0.05% tax. On the other hand, if you send money abroad for a travel package, you don’t have to pay TCS. You have to pay TCS when sending the amount more than 7 lakhs abroad. TCS is only levied if the remittance is not from the income already covered by TDS. If you have already paid tax in the form of TDS, you don’t have to pay TCS.

What is a new line

As of October 1, the government has decided to introduce a new rule regarding TCS (Tax Collected at Source), also extending the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), thus extending the scope of TCS under section 206C (1G) of the income tax was expanded. It has been decided to implement. Under the new rule, you have to pay TCS if you send 7 lakh or more abroad in a financial year from October 1.