Bombay HC to hear Riya Chakraborty’s bail tomorrow Rhea Chakraborty’s bail is moved to September 24 in Bombay HC

India

oi-bhavna pandey

| Updated: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 1:29 PM [IST]

Mumbai. The bail request from Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik was due to be heard in the Bombay Supreme Court today, but the hearing is now taking place on Thursday, September 24. Chakravarti’s siblings are currently in custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested them in a drug investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The detention of Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty has been extended to October 6.

Tell Riya Chakraborty’s bail request, which would be heard today in the Bombay Supreme Court, as the heavy rains in the city could not be heard today. Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde provided this information. He said that Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty had filed for bail at the Bombay High Court. Judicial detention of both Riya and Shouvik, which expired on September 22, has been extended to October 6. Let us know that Riya Chakraborty has been in Byculla Prison in Mumbai for the past 14 days. The Chief Justice has declared a holiday for the Bombay Supreme Court today and today’s administration will be passed tomorrow, September 24th. Earlier, Riya’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had told the Bombay HC about the bail request: “Riya Chakraborty and Shovik Chakraborty have filed a bail request in the NDPS case in the Bombay High Court.

The NDPS special court on Tuesday rejected actress Riya Chakraborty’s bail request and sent her to 14 days in jail. The actress is now in prison until October 6. Riya’s request for bail was rejected by the special court, saying that Riya can “warn” those she named in the statement to the NCB.

