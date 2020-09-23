By confusing India’s statement on the confrontation in Eastern Ladakh, the status quo failed to deliver. India confronts China: situation about restoration of the status quo along LAC in Ladakh is still inconclusive

India

oi-richa bajpai

Published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:43 AM [IST]

New Delhi. India and China issued a joint statement on the situation in East Ladakh on Tuesday. In this statement, both countries have agreed that no more troops will be sent via Line of Actual Control (LAC). But in the midst of all this, confusion has arisen over the situation between the two countries regarding the status quo in April. If we are to believe sources, no solution can be found for this problem. Monday saw a sixth round of Corps Commander talks between India and China, and the 13-hour meeting also ended. The meeting took place in Moldo, part of China.

What was the consensus on the status quo?

There is no information on the current situation in the joint statement coming from China and India. Nor is there any indication as to what agreement has been reached between the two countries to restore the April 2020 situation for LAC. The conflict between India and China has been going on in East Ladakh since May. After the sixth round of talks, a press release was issued containing a joint statement from India and China. According to this statement, both India and China agreed to emphasize the importance of strengthening contacts and also agreed to avoid any misunderstanding. Apart from this, no more jawans will be sent to the front line in Ladakh. At the same time, this statement said, “Changes in the situation will be avoided by unilateral action and those actions will also be avoided that could further complicate the situation”. What is the current situation after this statement is speculated.

Officials from the State Department were also there

Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary who bears responsibility for East Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also attended the talks in Moldo, East Ladakh on Monday. The foreign ministers of the two countries met in Moscow, the capital of Russia, on September 10 before the commander of the corps talks between India and China. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Wai at the Shanghai Co-Operation Organization (SCO) conference. Both had reached the five-point agenda and an early withdrawal was agreed in East Ladakh. The clash turned violent after violence between India and China in the Galvan Valley on June 15. At this point, 150 days will be completed on the upcoming October 5th of the showdown.

