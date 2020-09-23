Daughters Day 2020: Send daughters day messages to girls, congratulate daughters day. Daughters Day 2020 messages quotes wishes wallpaper photo facebook whatsapp status in hindi

Every year, the day of the daughter is celebrated with great pomp and circumstance

Just as the days are set to honor and be grateful to sister, brother, mother, father, teacher, so too is this day set to honor daughters. To express their love for daughters, parents give them gifts on this day and also fulfill the wishes of daughters. Although this time because of the coronavirus epidemic, this day will not be celebrated with as much pomp as before, but Daughter’s Day can also be celebrated happily with special greetings to the daughters. So let us know how we can make daughters have a special day.

The daughters recognize the dream hidden in the eyes of the father,

And if someone else reads this dream, they feel bad.

Sons are by luck,

But daughters are lucky.

Who says hearts are not two,

Ask the father’s daughter at the husband’s doorstep.

Not every wish of the daughter is fulfilled,

However, daughters are never incomplete.

Put a million roses in your courtyard

The smell in life comes only from the arrival of the daughter.

This day also comes in the lives of parents,

The liver piece itself will go away one day.

Light does not necessarily come from lamps,

Daughters also light up the house.

It’s a branch, not a flower, if there are no butterflies,

That house is also a house where there are no girls.

Despite being alien, it is never alien

Probably because there is never a goodbye to a daughter who laughs at her father.

Where are daughters in everyone’s destiny?

There are those who love home.