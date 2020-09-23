DRDO’s second major success within 24 hours, successful test of ATG missile from Arjun tank. DRDO has successfully tested laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles from Arjun Tank

Penetrating target 3 kilometers away

According to news agency ANI, DRDO has successfully tested its Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) with MBK Arjun Tank. The test took place at Armored Corps Center and School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar. During this time, ATGM successfully differentiated its target, which was three kilometers away. According to DRDO, it can be started from many platforms. Currently it is being colored and tested with Arjun Tank Gun.

Secretary of Defense congratulated

Defense Secretary Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO on this success. He congratulated DRDO on Twitter for successfully testing MBT Arjun’s laser guided anti-tank guided missiles at KK Range (ACC & S) in Ahmednagar. The whole country is proud of DRDO, which is working on reducing import dependence in the near future.

Successful test of ‘practice’ too

The DRDO had another great success on Tuesday, where the indigenous combat drone ‘practice’ was successfully trialled at Balasore in Odisha. During the trial, DRDO scientists constantly tracked it with radar and electro-optical systems. After which these native drones met all parameters. These tests were done from the Integrated Test Region (ITR). This drone is also used to detect missiles or aircraft. It can also easily penetrate its target using the autopilot.