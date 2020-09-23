Gupteshwar Pandey said of the speculation of entry into politics, “I have not joined any political party.” I have not joined any political party, said Gupteshwar Pandey, Day After Quitting as Bihar DGP

Patna. Former Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey has said he has not yet made a decision on joining politics, I have not yet joined any political party, nor am I a politician, I will join you by to tell everyone, now. They’re thinking about social work.

Let me tell you that after his voluntary retirement from Gupteshwar Pandey’s job, he was said to have taken this step in view of the people’s assemblies in Bihar, he wants to go into politics, there is such a discussion on social media that Gupteshwar Pandey BJP has insured to issue tickets.

