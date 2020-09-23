In the Rajya Sabha three bills related to labor reform were passed by vote, the session ended prematurely due to Corona. Three bills related to labor reform have been voted by vote in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi. Rajya Sabha today passed three bills on labor laws amid ongoing protests over the agricultural laws, and has also objected to the meeting between the opposition parties and the president over the agricultural laws. Explain that despite opposition MPs boycotting Rajya Sabha’s proceedings, on Wednesday passed three bills related to labor law (Rajya Sabha Code of Occupational Safety, Health and Work Status Code 2020, Industrial Relations Code 2020 and Code on Social Security, 2020). has given. Let us know that these accounts have already been approved in the Lok Sabha.

At the same time, given the growing crisis of the Coronavirus, the work of the Rajya Sabha monsoon session has been brought to an early end. Let me tell you that the first Rajya Sabha procedure would last until October 1st. On the other hand, MPs protesting in Parliament over agricultural laws today wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu asking them not to pass three labor-related bills in Rajya Sabha in the absence of opposition MPs. . But until the end of the proceedings, the labor reform bills were passed.

