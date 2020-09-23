Joint exercise of the Indian Navy and Australian Navy from today on tension between LAC. The Indian Navy will conduct a transit exercise with the Australian Navy in the East Indian Ocean region from 23 to 24 September

New Delhi. The LAC remains tense because of the border dispute between India and China. Due to border tensions, the two countries are negotiating. Meanwhile, a joint exercise between the Indian Navy and the Australian Navy is starting today. On March 23 and March 24, the navies of both countries will hold joint exercises.

According to the Navy’s information, the two countries will hold a joint exercise in the Indian Ocean for two days, during which both forces will conduct seven exercises covering the full range of operations, such as naval skills and helicopters. This joint exercise includes naval strategy, navigational exercises and cross-deck flight operations. The exercise also includes HMAS Hobart, the air war destroyer in Australia. The Indian Navy will include INS Sahyadri and INS Kaurmurk.

Let me tell you this is the fourth Indian Navy exercise since June. The Navy has previously trained with navies from the US, Japan and Russia. This military exercise will promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the armies of both countries. These joint activities promote mutualism between the two countries and increase mutual understanding between the armies of the two countries. They can understand each other’s techniques and fighting skills and understand each other’s words.

