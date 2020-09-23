Karnataka: BJP denied reports of replacing Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa | Karnataka: BJP Reject Media Reports of Changing BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister

New Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party has denied these reports, calling the reports of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa a change in Karnataka. The party said the party has no such intention. This news is unfounded, which has nothing to do with the facts. Karnataka BJP spokesman Captain Ganesh Karnik called the news of BS Yeddyurappa’s replacement a rumor and said such reports are unfounded.

The BJP denied reports that BS Yeddyurappa was being replaced as prime minister, saying the reports in the TV report had no basis. He said there is no truth in these reports. Let us tell you that many media reports in their posts claim that BS Yeddyurappa can be removed from the position of Chief Minister. These rumors were heightened by his age, but the party has denied it.

Significantly, several TV reports claimed that BS Yeddyurappa could be replaced from office after March 2021. The report said that based on age, BJP can say a respectful goodbye to its senior leaders. The party can give an important place to his youngest son BY Y Vijayendra who replaces BS Yeddyurappa. BY Y Vijayendra is the Vice President of Karnataka BJP.

