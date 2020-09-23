Maharastra: Death toll in Bhiwandi construction accident rises to 35, relief and rescue operations continue. Death toll rises to 35 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident that occurred on September 21

Mumbai. The death toll in the construction accident in Bhiwandi near Thane, 60 km from Mumbai, has risen to 35. Here, in the early morning of September 21, a three-story building collapsed, after which relief efforts are underway. As debris is being removed, the death toll is on the rise. The death toll in this accident has so far risen to 35.

The NDRF team is involved in relief work. At the same time, the number of people rescued in the accident has risen to 25. On Tuesday, five more people were rescued alive from the rubble. All injured people are admitted to Thane hospital. According to officials, the building was 43 years old. There were 40 apartments in this building and about 150 people lived there. Most people were asleep at the time of the accident. The dead include children and women.

Two municipal officials were suspended after the accident, while a criminal case was instituted against the contractor. Police have registered a case against building owner Syed Ahmed Jilani under section 337,338, 304 (2) of the IPC. At the same time, the civil body shrugged that they had sent notices to the people of the building in 2019 and February 2020 due to alleged irregularities in the construction of the building. People have not evacuated the building because of the low rent here.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed