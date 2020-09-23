Migrant Crisis: The ship rescued the migrants and trapped itself. Migrant Crisis: The ship rescued the migrants, but couldn’t itself

Captain Wolodimir Yeroshkin and the crew of his oil tanker are now focused on just one thing. After rescuing 27 migrants from the sea about a month ago, this team of 21 people saw that they were not trying to commit suicide again.

Last week, a migrant threatened to jump into the sea. On Sunday, three people jumped a step forward and actually jumped off the ship. They were saved by taking immediate steps from the team. But no one knows how many days they will stay on the ship or how often they will not.

Captain Yeroshkin’s difficulty is that he cannot find a shore where anyone is ready to receive these migrants. Of these migrants, 25 are men, a woman and a minor. They all come from different countries of Africa.

Ukraine-born Yeroshkin told the BBC from his ship Marsk Atenee: “We’re not going anywhere. We don’t have a place right now. We don’t have a place to land these people.”

The ship is currently moored in the Mediterranean Sea off Malta.

Maersk

Captain Yeroshkin

‘Can’t Go Anywhere’

Yeroshkin says that urgent intervention is needed in these circumstances.

They say their ship is a cargo ship and it is not designed to hold people and the crew is not trained for rescue operations.

They also do not have staff to provide medical assistance.

Yeroshkin says, “Every day the frustration grows. We do everything we can to ensure safety and health.”

This is the third incident this year and the longest incident of the capture of a commercial ship that has saved the lives of migrants in the Mediterranean.

Maersk

Migrant

The deadlock with other ships was over within a week, but this time their ship is alone in the sea with the migrants.

He says, “These people have not been given the basic right to land on the coast. The ship is inferior and we have nowhere to go.”

Four years ago, this story was different when the migrant crisis was at its height. During that time, hundreds of people died in the sea every month.

At the time, Yeroshkin was still traveling in the Mediterranean. During that time too, he had to change his route and rescue hundreds of migrants.

He explains, “My ship rescued 353 people. We landed them in Italy within 24 hours.”

For centuries, sailors have saved each other’s lives in the sea, and according to the International Maritime Convention, those rescued must be landed in the nearest port.

Captain Yeroshkin is also trying to do the same, but neither Malta nor Italy officials accept these migrants.

Maersk

Marsk Atene Cargo

Emergency call

It all started a month ago. At that time, Marsk Etienne went without cargo from Genoa Part in Italy to La Skehira Port.

During lunch on August 4, Yeroshkin was asked to contact the rescue center in Malta.

The day before, an NGO emergency telephone alerted the authorities in Malta. Subsequently, this NGO received an emergency message from a ferry with 27 migrants. The ferry left Libya on August 2.

Yeroshkin says, “The original instructions were to make contact with another ship in this area. But we couldn’t make contact.”

It is not known why this ship that was in this area could not be detected.

“Then we received clear instruction from the center that we would change paths and reach the aid site.”

This place was 10 nautical miles away. After an hour’s walk, a wooden boat painted blue was seen.

He says, ‘It was a relief to me to see the boat. When they saw the ship approaching, people began to shake hands. ‘

The ship was then in a protective manner so that waves and wind had the least impact on the boat.

He says, “This little boat was full.”

Maersk tankers via Reuters

to rescue

Challenging rescue

This boat was only 7 meters long and two meters wide.

The migrants were given water and food, but Yeroshkin hoped a rescue ship would keep them with her.

After the night the waves got louder and the wind started to move faster. The boat began to move. After not receiving assistance for 12 hours, the crew decided to bring the migrants on board.

Sea-watch.org

Migrant

The deck was 30 feet high from the waves and the ladder hanging from the ship could not reach the ferry. In such a situation, the crew had to add a rope ladder.

One by one, 27 people managed to climb it, including a 15-year-old boy and a woman. The woman told the crew that she was 12 weeks pregnant.

“We were concerned about his psychological and physical state,” said Yeroshkin.

Maersk

Migrant

Proud to save lives

The expats came from different African countries and some had trouble talking to the crew because they knew little English.

‘We asked them how long they have been at sea. Some of them gave two days and sometimes three days. ‘

Soon the weather deteriorated and strong waves submerged the boat. The crew realized they had saved 27 lives.

Maersk

Migrant labor

“This feeling filled us with pride,” says Yeroshkin.

Pipelines forest

Protecting these migrants was the next challenge.

‘Our deck is a jungle of pipelines. It could have been a threat to untrained people. ‘

The migrants were locked up at the front of the ship where there were also toilets.

Maersk

Pipeline forest

“We cannot provide them with good housing.”

Due to the coronavirus, Yeroshkin limited the number of crew members who could meet these migrants.

Maersk

A migrant eats food

Annoying waiting

Another ship from Marsk recently brought additional supplies and the two kitchens on board are able to do additional work thanks to the migrants.

But the long wait puts a lot of pressure on both the crew and the migrants. Some migrants have recorded a video message asking the European Union to intervene in the case.

The migrants have also written a note praising the crew and what they are happy for.

The captain has also received an encouraging message from his family.

Yeroshkin says, “My oldest daughter is very impressed and proud of me. She is 15 years old.”

Maersk

Migrant

Maritime law

The 1974 Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea states that every vessel should go full throttle to help them when they find out about people in difficulty.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IOM), it is the duty of the member states to evacuate people rescued at sea as soon as possible.

This certainly does not happen in the case of Marsque Etienne.

Maersk

Migrant

Criminalization of defense

After five years of migrant crisis in 2015, hundreds of people are still dying in the Mediterranean. The IOM estimates that 554 migrants died in the first eight months of this year.

An estimated 3,030 people died in 2015.

Rescue organizations in the Mediterranean have warned that if the European Union refuses to obey the laws, more people will lose their lives.

Felix Weiss of C-Watch says, “Europe’s migration policy makes sea rescue a criminal offense, which is why seagoing merchant ships often ignore calls for help.”

They say cargo ships saved 300 lives in the central Mediterranean this year.

Will do it again

Renowned freighter company Marsk is demanding an end to the current deadlock, and the UN refugee agency has asked the EU and its member states to land the rescued people.

The vessel is currently outside Malta’s maritime border. Malta officials did not respond to the BBC’s inquiries, but it was quoted that the ship should go to Denmark, where it is registered.

On the other hand, Yeroshkin still has hope.

He says, “This is not only a human way, but it is also a long maritime tradition. If such a situation returns, we will help again.”

