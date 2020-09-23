Mumbai Rain: Water, water-filled Mumbai, roads and train station after heavy rain. Weather report: Heavy to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, flooding on roads and railway lines

Mumbai. After heavy rains in the country’s financial capital on Tuesday evening, there was heavy flooding. Many feet were under water from the roads to the train stations. Trains had to be stopped due to heavy flooding. People were stranded at stations for hours. Heavy rain filled the roads with water. Several kilometers long traffic jam. Heavy rains flooded the water at Sion Railway Station in Mumbai. The passengers were stranded at the station until late at night.

According to the Meteorological Service, the rain process continues. Mumbai is also expected to receive heavy rain on Wednesday. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Service, it can still rain heavily even today. At the same time, BMC and the local government have called for people not to leave homes if not necessary.

On the other hand, rain could fall in the country’s capital on Wednesday, according to forecast by the Meteorological Service. Except in Delhi-NCR, light rain can occur in Jind, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Badanyu, Amroha, Moradabad and surrounding areas.

