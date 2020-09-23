Native fighter pilot ‘training’ has been successful, know what is its specialty? | successful flight test of DRDO drone ABHYAS, all you need to know

DRDO has successfully tested the Abhyas Missile, Rajnath Singh congratulated | Infinity hindi

Autopilot system in practice

India is actually surrounded by enemies like China and Pakistan. In such a situation there is always a danger of war against our country. With this in mind, DRDO has developed Combat Drone Drills, a high-speed expandable aerial target (HEAT). With its help, various missiles and air weapons can be sighted. This drone is also used to detect missiles or aircraft. It can also easily penetrate its target using the autopilot.

How does it work?

According to DRDO, this air vehicle was launched using two under-mounted boosters. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine. Apart from this, it has a MEMS based inertial navigation system (INS) for navigation and flight control. The practice drone is designed for fully autonomous flying. This is thoroughly investigated using a laptop-based ground control station (GCS).

Test at a fixed height and speed

According to a report, the exercise required 5 km of altitude, 0.5 Mach speed, 30 minutes of stability, and 2G turning capability for a successful flight. What he has fully achieved. In such a situation, this trial is very successful. After this test, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the entire DRDO team. He wrote in tweet that DRDO has successfully tested ABHYAS – ITR, which is a milestone in itself. It can be used as a target for evaluation of various missile systems. Congratulations to the entire DRDO team for this achievement.