Nepal, campaign in Greater Nepal ready to claim dehradun and Nainital too! | Nepal launches Greater Nepal campaign to claim the Indian cities of Dehradun and Nainital

Sugauli Convention provides reference

According to a media report, the Communist Party of Nepal is illegally claiming many states of India such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim. Nepal signed the Treaty of Sugauli in 1816 with the East India Company. Under this treaty, the Oli government of Nepal has claimed the borders of India. This campaign has already started on social media. Nepalese citizens have created many such Facebook pages, after which Greater Nepal is claimed. They say India’s borders should merge with Nepal.

Oli has mentioned in UN

The Greater Nepal campaign has been gaining momentum since pro-Chinese Oli took office. Nepal had reported this matter to the United Nations (UN) on April 8, 2019. This ridiculous claim to India’s borders is made by Nepal at a time when it has already signed Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani within its borders. A new political map was released from Nepal. In this map he has shown these areas of Uttarakhand within his reach.

Why is Nepal restless?

Recently a new book has been launched for schools about Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand on the border with Nepal. But because of the controversy, this book has been discontinued for the time being. In this book itself, Kalapani, a controversial part, is shown in the border of Nepal. In November last year, India released a new political map. In this map India showed Kalapani in Uttarakhand. This card was opposed by Nepal. Then in May this year, when Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Lipulekh Road in Pithoragarh, Nepal has since flared up.

Gulati killed on behalf of China

It is believed that China is constantly provoking Prime Minister Oli against India. According to a report, Oli has taken a large amount of bribes from China so that he can pursue his anti-Indian agenda. Instead, Oli gets a huge amount from the Chinese government. In a recent report, Oli had accused Oli of depositing Rs 41.34 crore into his account at a bank in Geneva, Switzerland. In June, Nepal’s parliament approved the revised political map. Nepal has been appealed on behalf of India to refrain from such claims and to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.