Not only on LAC, China also attacked India in space, know what ISRO said. Not only LAC China also attacked India in space, know what ISRO said

US report unveiled

A 142-page report from the US-based China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), the Times of India, describes the attacks between 2012 and 2018. According to the report, the hackers had gained full control of the JPL networks after the Chinese network-based computer attack on Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). However, the report does not identify any source of cyber attacks.

India has an anti-satellite missile

The report further states that on March 27, 2019, India developed anti-satellite (A-Sat) missile technology as part of its counter-space capabilities. Which provided India with the ‘Kinetic Kill’ option to destroy enemy satellites. In simple language, India now has the ability to destroy the satellites of any enemy country in space itself.

China can attack from the ground to space

However, the CASI report states that China has worked a lot on its technology and has a number of counter-space techniques that can damage enemy space equipment from the ground to geosynchronous orbit. These include anti-satellite missiles, co-orbital satellites, guided energy vapors, jammers and cyber capabilities. Let CASI, a think tank, provide security support for the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, the US Chief of Space Missions, and other senior aerospace leaders. It provides expert research and analysis to support decisions and policy makers in the US Department of Defense and the US Government.