Protest against agricultural law in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sit-in demonstration in support of farmers. Navjot Singh Sidhu sit-in protest in support of farmers strongly opposed to Punjab’s agricultural law

| Updated: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 12:38 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been silent on matters such as farmers for nearly a year, has now come forward on the agricultural laws passed in the Rajya Sabha last Sunday. Sidhu will protest at the Hall Gate in Amritsar today (Wednesday) to protest the Farmers Bill. Former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with councilors from Amritsar East and workers from Amritsar East, will also march from Bhandari Bridge to Hall Gate.

Let’s just say this is the first time he has openly opposed the Center on one point or another after leaving the post of cabinet minister in the Punjab government. Let me tell you that after the Lok Sabha election, Sidhu resigned from the captain’s cabinet, he has been very active in politics ever since. Earlier, in a tweet, Sidhu had also attacked the central government for agricultural accounts. He wrote in his familiar style: “Governments are forgetting all their eras, there was dust on their faces, cleaning the mirror.”

In another tweet, Sidhu said, “Peasants are the soul of Punjab … The wounds of the body can be healed, but the wounds of the soul cannot be healed.” He further wrote in it that the attack on our existence will not be tolerated. Do the work of living the revolution while playing the horn of war … Punjab, Punjabi and every Punjabi is on the farm …. Let us tell you that there is a lot of opposition in Punjab over agricultural bills of the central government. Farmers and traders are expected to end the APMC mandis with this. This is why the main political parties of the state have opposed the agricultural law. Not only this, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, leader of the Akali Dal, has even resigned from Modi’s cabinet in opposition to the bills related to agriculture.

