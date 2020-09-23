Rajya Sabha Row: Deputy Chairman Harivansh broke a one-day fast, fast against the misconduct of MPs. Rajya Sabha Row: Vice Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast

India

Updated: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 8:13 AM [IST]

New Delhi. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh broke his one-day fast this morning, he had been fasting for the past 24 hours, in fact, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha joined him in the House during the passage of agricultural laws on September 20. He had also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu about this one-day fast after he was hurt by uncontrolled behavior.

In his letter, Harivansh wrote that no matter what happened in the Rajya Sabha, for the past two days I have been deeply sad, stressed and in mental pain. I couldn’t sleep all night, there was violent behavior from the members of the House in the name of democracy. Attempts have been made to scare the person on the pedestal. All the dignity and order of the Senate were torn apart. Members of the House of Representatives tore the rules of the game, rolled the paper from below and threw it on the plinth. Aggressive behavior, obscene and non-parliamentary slogans emerged. The whole scene of democracy’s rip-off, which made the heart and mind restless, stayed on my mind all night. Because of this I could not sleep. I am a village man, I was created by literature, compassion and values, it is all very painful.

Unrest in the Rajya Sabha about the agricultural law

Significantly, during the introduction of the Rajya Sabha agricultural law on Sunday, the opposition shook up and they amounted to indecency, after which the speaker suspended 8 MPs on Monday for indecent behavior, in which TMC The names of MPs Derek O’Brien, AAP- MPs Sanjay Singh, Raju Satava, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elmaran Karim were followed by the rival parties. He started a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha and sat on a dharna in the parliament complex.

‘The vice-chairman was not only abused, but also abused’

All the suspended MPs sat on the dharna all night, but in the morning the Deputy Speaker took tea, but the suspended MPs refused to drink tea, to which the Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, advising the opposition MPs, said the MPs sitting on the dharna For him, the deputy chairman took his morning tea. It shows their humanity, it shows their democratic values. The vice-chairman was not only abused, but also ‘abused’. Despite all this, he said he would let go of what had happened and came in the morning with tea for the MPs. He didn’t say his whole thing in front of people how much he had suffered. This is its greatness. That is why I call on you all to preserve the dignity of Parliament. MPs currently suspended have subsequently ended their picket line.

