Riya Chakraborty said: Sushant only used drugs, he used us. Rhea Chakraborty said in bail – Sushant only used drugs, he used us

Riya accuses NCB of having a witch hunt against her

Actress Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer has filed a second bail request for Riya’s bail. In this bail request, Riya accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of conducting a witch hunt against her. In addition, Riya has written in the petition that three central agencies investigating international affairs have investigated this case against her, but have not yet found any evidence against her.

Bombay HC to hear Riya Chakraborty’s bail tomorrow

Why no WhatsApp chat, email, or message from Sushant was recorded

Let the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating after the revelation of drugs in Riya Chakraborty’s Watts chat, said in its affidavit to Riya in court that “ Riya is an active member of a drug syndicate Has said Riya also has her plea expressed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp did not include a chat, email or message from the prosecution to reveal his own role in buying drugs.

“Just Sushant had been on drugs,” he told us

Riya also said in the petition that Sushant Singh Rajput used him, his brother Shouvik and household staffers for his drug habits and made sure his role would be on any kind of paper trail or electronic evidence was not disclosed. Riya said that ‘it is a pity that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him because of his drug habits and left it up to him to trust him when he got into trouble.

The investigation shows that Sushant Singh had used Rajput drugs

Riya also said in the petition that after all, based on the evidence found in the investigation of the investigative authorities investigating the case, it became clear that Sushant Singh Rajput had used drugs and that he should take this drug addiction. Used to use people close to him. He also used me and my brother for this.

Mentioned ’empty box’ in the petition

Based on the information publicly available, Riya said in the petition that Sushant had asked his cook Neeraj three days before his death to “ fix some cannons in his bedroom. ” Sushant Neeraj’s servant was informed to the CBI and Mumbai police that three days before Sushant’s death he had made joints in a box and placed them in Sushant’s bedroom and ‘when Sushant’s death came to light, made he made it clear that Joites was consumed and the box was empty.

Sushant smoked cigarettes with ganja before meeting him.

Riya Chakraborty has again accused Sushant’s family in his 47-page bail filed with the Bombay Supreme Court that his family had bad relations with Sushant. Sushant’s sisters had left him alone in the “extreme state of his depression.” In the petition, Riya also mentioned that Sushant was in the habit of smoking cigarettes with ganja before meeting him. Not only this, he said that Sushant was addicted to it while filming the Kedarnath movie. Let me tell you that Zara Ali Khan acted with Sushant in this movie and that Sushant’s love affair with Zara has also been revealed.