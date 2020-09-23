SC Sends Message to Delhi Assembly via Facebook India’s Petition, Following Hearing on Oct. 15 | Message from SC to Delhi meeting requested by Facebook’s VP against subpoena in Delhi riots

New Delhi. The Supreme Court today heard a petition filed by Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan against the notice of the Delhi Legislative Assembly panel in the Delhi riots. The Supreme Court has heard Facebook India’s petition and has sent a message to the Delhi Legislative Assembly asking for a response. Heard the three-court petition from the Supreme Court led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The Supreme Court has taken note of the petition from Ajit Mohan, VP and MD of Facebook India. The court also gave the suspect one week to submit a counter statement. At the same time, the Supreme Court ordered the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee not to hold the meeting until further notice. October 15 is the next hearing in this case.

