Session of Parliament: Today is the last day of Rajya Sabha’s work. Session of Parliament: The government has decided to recommend a postponement of the House today

New Delhi. Today is the tenth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, today many important issues can be discussed here. Minister of State for Home V Muralitharan said I need to inform members that the government has decided to adjourn the house indefinitely, but for that some key bills will be passed in the Lok Sabha today.

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “Opposition parties boycotting the Rajya Sabha session have organized a meeting tonight in the opposition leader’s office in the House of Representatives.” Explain that during this meeting in Ghulam Nabi’s office, the agricultural bill will be discussed between the opposition parties.

