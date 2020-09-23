Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother Bilkis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also listed by TIME magazine. PM Modi, Bilkis de dadi from Shaheen Bagh are the 100 most influential people of the Indians TIME of 2020

Time Magazine has released a list of 100 influential people

Magazine editor Carl Vick wrote of Prime Minister Modi that he won not once but twice in the most populous country by winning the most votes, this determines his popularity. India has been the largest democracy in the world for over 7 decades. India’s population of 1.3 billion includes Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and people of other faiths, this in itself is a special thing.

PM Modi is the only Indian leader on the time table

Let us tell you that PM Modi is the only Indian leader to get a place on this list, you know Time magazine lists 100 influential people of the world in its magazine. This list includes Prime Minister Modi, Xi Jinping, Taiwanese President Tsei Ing Wen, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many more popular names.

Time magazine also praised PM Modi earlier

It can be noted that on the return of Modi’s government after the Lok Sabha elections, Time had published an article entitled ‘Modi is United India like no Prime Minister in Decades’ i.e. No Prime Minister has done that in decades’. This article was written by Manoj Ladwa, who campaigned for ‘Narendra Modi for PM’ during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother ‘Bilkis’

In this list, apart from PM Modi, 82-year-old Bilkis, known as Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother because she was the familiar face of the protest against the CAA in Shaheen Bagh, Bilkis Daadi Rose She went to Shaheen with thousands of women Bagh and was part of the demonstration, people were quite amazed at her performance as even at this age she was part of a demonstration and because of this she was widely discussed on social media.

Professor Ravindra Gupta

Aside from that, Professor Ravindra Gupta, who played an important role in getting HIV from a patient in London last year, is included on this list. A British HIV patient was cured after a study by Gupta, Cambridge University has appointed Gupta as professor of clinical microbiology.

Actor Ayushman Khurana

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who made his acting debut through the TV reality show ‘Rudies’, is known for his out-of-the-box acting. He made a special impression on the audience with his debut film ‘Vicky Donor’. He surprised everyone by playing the role of gay partner in the movie ‘Shubh Mangal More Savdhaan’. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana first received the National Award for Best Actor for his film ‘Andhadhun’.