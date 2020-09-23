The total number of corona cases in the country was more than 56 lakhs, more than 83 thousand new cases found in 24 hours. coronavirus in india rises to 5646011 on Wednesday

New Delhi. The record number of cases of the Coronavirus (Kovid-19) in the country is increasing by the day. The total number of cases of infection has now exceeded 56 lakh. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 83,347 new cases of infection were reported in the country within 24 hours and 1,085 patients died during this period. The total number of corona cases in the country now stands at 5646011, including 968377 active cases, 4587614 recurrences and 90,020 deaths.

