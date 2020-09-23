Today Prime Minister Modi will talk to the Chief Ministers of 7 states, Kovid-19 will be discussed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the main ministers of 7 states on coronavirus discussion

India

oi-shilpa thakur

| Updated: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 9:25 AM [IST]

New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the key ministers of seven states on Wednesday. These are the seven states where most of the coronavirus cases come from. The meeting is taking place at a time when Unlock 4 will also end in a few days. The final unlock phase ends on September 30th. The lockdown was first announced on March 25, when the coronavirus epidemic began. Since then, Prime Minister Modi has held several virtual conversations with Chief Ministers to discuss the status of Kovid-19.

When did Prime Minister Modi surprise everyone by reaching between the jaws?

Important matters regarding today’s meeting

Chief Ministers from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will attend the meeting to be held on Wednesday. Of the Coronavirus cases reported in the country, 63 percent are from these states. The death rate in Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi remains at least 2 percent. The recent coronavirus cases in these states have increased rapidly.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached the third stage of the trial

The center sends its teams to the states for assistance, supervision, testing, and efficient clinical management of the state governments. Recently a team was sent to Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, the Central Delhi government joint team is also monitoring the situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi. The meeting will reveal whether these seven states currently need the guidance of the Center.

The death toll from corona infection in America exceeds two lakh

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

Maharastra: death toll in Bhiwandi construction accident rises to 35, relief work continues through Mumbai Rain: water flooded in Mumbai, roads and train station after heavy rains, Maharashtra: income tax department at CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar Post sent, NCP chief sharpens at Center, Kangna on clarification on allegations of calling it ‘terrorists’, Kangna will give up, prove it, Twitter will leave Earthquake: earthquakes in Palghar, Maharashtra scared people SC reaches government of Maharashtra against ban on Maratha reserve What is happening, the student made a video at police station after arguing with officer, police filed case of espionage on Kangana, Maharashtra Interior Minister Deshmukh – ‘Political party protecting those who insult Mumbai’ Prime Minister Modi and President Kovind expressed grief on the Bhiwandi accident, said the government will do everything possible to help Maharash tra: Three-story building collapsed in Thane, killing 17 people, many buried in rubble

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed