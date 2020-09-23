Turkish President Erdo ोग raises Kashmir issue in UNGA, India reprimands | India denounces Turkish President Erdogan for his remarks about Kashmir at the UNGA

New York. Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoñan commented on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). India has also reprimanded him for his speech. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Trimurti has rebuked Erdoan, saying that his speech at the UNGA is a serious interference in the internal affairs of the country and will not be accepted at all.

Following Erdo An’s comment on Kashmir, Trimurti took the Indian government’s position on Twitter. He wrote that Ankara should learn to respect the sovereignty of another country and demonstrate this in its policies as well. He wrote: ‘We have seen the comments of the President of Turkey about the territory of the Union of Jammu and Kashmir. They have seriously interfered with the internal affairs of India and it will not be accepted at all. Turkey must learn to respect the sovereignty of other countries. The Turkish president said in the UNGA: “The struggle of Kashmir, the key link of peace and stability in South Asia, remains a burning issue so far”. He said that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved through dialogue at the earliest. According to Erdoan, his country is in favor of resolving this by negotiating under the UN blueprint. Erdo niet an did not even forget to say what the people of Kashmir want today, it must also be taken care of. Over the past year, close to Pakistan, Turkey has raised the issue of Turkey many times in many forums. But every time from India, he is reminded to stay within his borders.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed