Video: Chinese jawans cry bitterly before taking on Indian army in Ladakh | Video of PLA troops crying en route to Ladakh border amid India-China showdown goes viral

Pakistani user sarcastically

Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid not only shared the video, but also denounced it. He wrote, “China’s one-child policy is seriously hurting the motivation level of our Chinese brothers.” Zaid himself said that these soldiers are being sent to the Ladakh border to face the Indian army. After this he tightened again and wrote: ‘We Pakistan support you China. Be brave. It is true that Pakistan is close to China, but through his video Hamid has attacked these soldiers violently.

Uploaded for the first time on WeChat

According to Taiwan Times, this video was first posted on the Fuyang City Weekly page on WeChat. But it was later removed. The posted video showed 10 new recruits from Yingzhou District in Fuyang City being dispatched to be deployed at the border. This city is located in Anhui province in China. It is said that all new recruits are college students and five of whom have volunteered in Tibet. The video was shot at Fuyang train station. From here, these recruits were taken to the military camp in Hebei Province in preparation.

Refuse to consider PLA as powerful

Soldiers can be seen crying bitterly in the video. Crying, he struggles to sing a PLA song, something like this: ‘Green flowers in the army’. This video was reposted on Sunday by the Chinese internet user @waynescene. This user wrote, “They were told to go to the front for deployment after getting on the bus.” China often demonstrates through its media the capabilities at which the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) claims itself to be powerful. But according to experts, all of China’s claims about PLA have no power at all.

Small country Vietnam mat fabric in 1979

According to experts, the strength of the army is not seen in the parade or such events, but it is estimated how it performed in the war. China last fought a war against Vietnam in 1979. This war had exposed its reality. It has also been learned through this war that China is lying about the fact that it once occupied someone’s foreign land. China suffered in the Vietnam War. At the time, everyone came to know that China must withdraw against a small country and how powerful its powers are.