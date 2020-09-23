Viral Video: Biker Saved Child’s Life Faster Than Air, People Speaking ‘Super Human’ | man on bike saves life of toddler rolling down hill at high speed, watching viral video

People praise cyclist

This incident was recorded in CCTV. People praise this cyclist, who saved the child in time without thinking and losing time. He leaves his bike on the beach and immediately removes the bag. So that the child can be caught. This incident resembles a hilly area. After a few seconds, the speed of the walker slows down and the child’s life is saved. After this, a woman comes running from behind, who is told that she must be the mother of the child or the caregiver.

Video goes viral on social media

According to local media, the incident took place on September 14 in Rincon de la Estrella, near Florencia, Colombia. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media since last week and millions of people have seen the video. People praise Biker for saving the child by running at high speed. These videos are heavily shared on social media sites Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Naveen Jindal also shared the video

People see the speed of the cyclist and call him ‘Super Human’. According to media reports, the child is absolutely safe. He has not been injured in any way. This video has also been shared by industrialist Naveen Jingle. He praised this biker while sharing the video. He has called this biker a hero. Jindal praised Biker’s intelligence. At the same time, people give their feedback on the video by making all kinds of comments.

What do people say?

Commenting on the video, a user named Sanju said, “People are still alive and seeing happiness.” A user named Neeraj said, “Thanks CCTV, we got to know these heroes and we got to check them out.” A user named Tiger wrote, “I request that the state government reward this person for this commendable work. We all need to stand up to hateful anger and learn. At the same time, a user named Love wrote, “God is around us. Seeing this video is a similar feeling.”